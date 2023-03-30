BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of two people accused of operating a “chop-shop” and distributing drugs in Cross.

A chop-shop is where parts are stripped from stolen items — often vehicles — to be resold.

According to BCSO, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on the 400 block of Olympic Drive and found:

Stolen handguns

Stolen lawn care equipment

Three stolen motorcycles

A stolen stripped-down Honda Civic

Numerous trailers with the a missing/altered VIN number

A dirt bike with a missing/altered VIN number

Two four-wheelers with missing/altered VIN numbers

Methamphetamine

Fentanyl

Marijuana

Ralph McClenney (39) and Ruth McAdams (40) were arrested.

McClenney was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of marijuana second offense, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime (x4), possession of a stolen motor vehicle (x4), receiving/possessing stolen property (x2), and operating a chop-shop.

McAdams was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime (x4), possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, false information to police, possession of a firearm by a fugitive. McAdams was wanted by SC Probation and Parole.