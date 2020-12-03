Two arrested for string of armed robberies in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday arrested two 19-year-old suspects in connection to three armed robberies that took place in the early morning hours.

Kevin Lavon Givens and Rome Javon Richardson are both facing multiple armed robbery and weapons charges.

According to BCSO, the men robbed the Sunoco gas station at 336 College Park Road shortly after midnight Thursday.

While deputies were investigating the first robbery, reports of a second armed robbery at The Pantry (830 College Park Road) came in. Deputies responded to that location as well.

Minutes after 1:00 a.m., BCSO received reports of an armed robbery at another Sunoco gas station, located at 1255 St. James Avenue. BCSO received a description of the suspects’ vehicle, which deputies learned was reported stolen out of North Charleston.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled and led deputies on “a short pursuit” before wrecking on Corporate Parkway.

The men fled on foot, but Givens was tracked down by a K-9 and arrested. Richardson was arrested a short time later “after he attempted to call a ride to come pick him up.”

Deputies found over $700 and items that fit descriptions given by the victims.