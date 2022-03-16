BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Berkeley County on Wednesday responded to a four-car crash that left two people dead.

According to East Berkeley Fire District Chief Perry Pickering, the collision happened just after 9:00 p.m. on Highway 17-A near Santee Circle.

Nine people total were involved. Two have been confirmed dead as of Wednesday night, according to Chief Pickering.

At least one person was arrested in connection to the crash, but officials did not elaborate on the charges.

Highway 17-A just north of Highway 52 was shut down in both directions following the crash and remained closed as of 11:00 p.m. Officials said they expect the roadway to be closed for a while.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.