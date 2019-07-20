Coroner identifies victims in Hanahan double homicide

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims of a weekend double homicide.
Investigators responded to reports of a shooting at Cornor Avenue near Purvis Street in Hanahan around 11:00 p.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, authorities found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
One person was dead, the second person was transported to Trident Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
A third victim arrived later at Trident Medical Center and would later be pronounced dead.
According to Coroner George Oliver, the victims were identified as 19-year-old Keyon Q. White and 18-year-old Timothy Z. Wright.
The incident is currently being investigated by the Hanahan Police Department, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s County, and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.