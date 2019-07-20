Coroner identifies victims in Hanahan double homicide

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims of a weekend double homicide.

Investigators responded to reports of a shooting at Cornor Avenue near Purvis Street in Hanahan around 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, authorities found two individuals with gunshot wounds.

One person was dead, the second person was transported to Trident Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A third victim arrived later at Trident Medical Center and would later be pronounced dead.

According to Coroner George Oliver, the victims were identified as 19-year-old Keyon Q. White and 18-year-old Timothy Z. Wright.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Hanahan Police Department, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s County, and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.