BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Whitesville Fire Department (WFD) responded Tuesday to a garbage truck fire in the Silent Bluff neighborhood of Cane Bay.

According to WFD, crews arrived shortly after 12:30 p.m. to find “a well involved garbage truck threatening several structures and vehicles.”

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the fire and limit damage to surrounding structures.

Two homes were damaged by the heat, which caused the siding to melt, according to WFD. Two cars were completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported.