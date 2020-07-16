Updated event venue coming to Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Thanks to a Placemaking Grant from the National Association of Realtors, a vacant lot in Hanahan is getting an upgrade.

The lot, on the corner of Yeamans Hall Road and Griffin Street across from City Hall, will be transformed into Yeamans Hall Canteen, “a vibrant public space that hosts live music and food trucks.”

The pocket-park is easily accessible, and is located near the anticipated Lowcountry Rapid Transit Line.

The lot is already being used as a food-truck park, but the $4,5000 grant is expected to provide additional updates.

Hanahan City Councilman, Michael Sally, said “placemaking can help foster healthier, more social and economically viable communities. It creates places where people can make a connection to their neighborhoods and become invested in making things better.”