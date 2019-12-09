USDA grants $8.1 million to begin rural Berkeley County e-connectivity

HUGER S.C. (WCBD) – Over 3,700 homes in the Berkeley County area will soon receive a broadband connection. The soon to be e-connection is thanks to the USDA’s grant of $8.1 million which will match Home Telecom’s $8.1 million financial investment.

I don’t think you can function without it today and not everyone has to be connected but anybody that is doing business, that’s doing healthcare, that’s doing education, that’s in emergency response, they all need it. Jim Hubbard, Under Secretary Natural Resources and Environment

Jim Hubbard, the Under Secretary of Natural Resources and Development said that when looking at the needs of all of rural america, broadband was highest on the list. Congress agreed and set aside $600 million to re-connect the most deserving areas.

To have been eligible to receive ReConnect Program funds, that means the Berkeley County areas must have had at leas 90% of their households lacking sufficient access. Here in our Tri-county area that includes Awendaw, Mcclellanville, Huger, Honeyhill, Cross, Sandridge, Shulaville and more.

Home Telecom and the Berkeley Electric Cooperative will be working together to deploy 96 miles of fiber-optic cables. With their end goal being to reach 3,780 households, 23 farms, 19 businesses, 19 educational facilities and 8 fire stations.

Home Telecom says as long as the second phase of the grant process goes quickly they hope to have construction done by mid-year.