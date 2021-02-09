Vaccination clinic for Phase 1A in Berkeley Co., no appointments required

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is happening Tuesday in Berkeley Co. for those in Phase 1A.

Fetter Health Care Network is hosting the first come, first served event at the Alvin Community Center in St. Stephen.

The event will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fetter officials explained why they are nit requiring appointments for those qualified individuals who would like to be vaccinated.

“We realize that for the demographic that we serve that appointments can be a barrier for them so this allows us to serve them and take that barrier away,” said Natasha Chatman, Fetter Health Care Network.

You must be included in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan to get a shot.

This now includes all South Carolinians age 65 and older.