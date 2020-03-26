Vandals spray paint walls, break toilets at newly renovated home in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek say they’ve seen an increase in criminal activity with school out of session because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say they have seen a number of cars being rummaged through since school has been out, but said they were shocked to learn about vandalism to a home that was being renovated.

The home on Fox Chase Drive was nearing completion when it was broken into and damaged this week.

Police say almost every wall and ceiling in the home was spray painted. The toilets were all broken and various other damages were also reported.





Photos: Goose Creek PD

The vandalism happened sometime between March 24th at 10:00 a.m. and March 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or can help police locate the suspects is asked to contact Investigator Lawson at 843-863-5200 ext. 2337 or send a message through the department’s Facebook page.

They say you can remain anonymous.