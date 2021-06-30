Variety of jobs open in the City of Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Unemployment benefits – made available during the coronavirus pandemic – are no longer available in South Carolina. The good news is there are jobs available benefits regardless of your skillset.

The City of Goose Creek has a wide array of jobs available for those who are looking for employment.

“There are a lot of jobs here in Goose Creek,” said Goose Creek HR Director Hilary Vanorsdel. “There are jobs available for any type of worker; we have technical jobs, public safety jobs.”

They have traditional jobs you might expect… “We currently have a few public safety sector jobs open, police officers – trainees and certified – we also have an investigator position open. We have firefighter-paramedic, which is a dual certification. Or, if you just want to simply be on the paramedic side, we have a paramedic specialist position open.”

Then there are jobs for the gymnastics program, at the pool and even at the golf course.

“We do have a public golf course; we also have a Crowfield pool. We are employing lifeguards for the season; we have lots of golf course maintenance workers.”

And the city has plenty of jobs in a variety of skill levels. “Anyone from a high school diploma or GED to a master’s and doctorate. We have a wide range of educational requirements.”

There are also great benefits through the city. “We have employer-paid health insurance, 100% for the employee. We have the state retirement system. Outside of those things, if you come in as an 18, 19 year old, you can retire at the age of 55.”

The city said they have at least 15 positions available.