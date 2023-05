BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A car was destroyed by a fire Friday night on Halfway Creek Road in Huger.

According to the Cainhoy Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Halfway Creek Road near Herman Lane at 10:03 p.m.

Photo: Cainhoy Fire Department

Photo: Cainhoy Fire Department

Photo: Cainhoy Fire Department

Crews arrived at the scene to find a vehicle fully involved in flames.

CFD quickly extinguished the fire and began investigating.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.