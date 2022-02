SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Monday night vehicle fire near Summerville is impacting traffic on I-26W.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 5:41 p.m. Monday at Exit 199.

Two right lanes were closed as crews worked to contain the fire.

Traffic in the area was backed up as of 6:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.