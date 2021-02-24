Victim identified in fatal crash involving K9 Unit; deputy released from hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died during a crash with a deputy in Bonneau on Tuesday.

Coroner George Oliver said 73-year-old Julia Georgiadis of Moncks Corner was killed after colliding with a K9 Unit on Main Street/US 52 around 10:00 a.m.

A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was responding to an ‘agency assist’ call from the St. Stephen Police Department when a pickup truck pulled out in front of him.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the deputy’s vehicle caught fire. “He couldn’t get out. He was trapped in the vehicle for a period,” he said. “The vehicle caught on fire; with the help of bystanders, they got him out. He went back in the vehicle to get his canine out.”

The driver of the pickup truck, Georgiadis, was killed, and the passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment along with the deputy. The K9 was taken to an emergency vet.

News 2 has learned the deputy was released from the hospital and is recovering. The K9 was also released from the emergency vet.

The South Carolina Highway patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.