Victim of kayaking accident identified as Citadel’s FCA Director

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal accident involving a kayak.

Rescue units were dispatched to the Amos Gourdne Boat Landing on Russellville Store Road in St. Stephen just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday for an overturned kayak.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said the 26-year-old man, identified as Ra’shaud Graham, was fishing when witnesses stated that the kayak rolled over.

The report states that Graham attempted to swim to shore when he went under the water. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Coroner Oliver said the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered Graham’s body at 11:36 a.m.

Graham was the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Director at The Citadel, and a 2016 Citadel graduate.

The Lowcountry FCA issued a statement reading in part:

“With heavy hearts we share the loss of our brother and teammate, Ra’Shaud Graham. We ask you to join us in praying for his fiancée, mother, and entire family in this time. Ra’Shaud faithfully sacrificed so much to answer his call to ministry with a passion to serve the Lowcountry community and his beloved alma mater, the Citadel. Though all too brief, the legacy he leaves on that campus and the impact made on all whom he met, will live on for eternity.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.