GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is warning residents after several vehicles were broken into in a Goose Creek subdivision.

BCSO released a doorbell video of a suspect checking car door handles in the Devon Forest neighborhood.

Vehicles that were broken into in the subdivision were left unlocked and a handgun was taken, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies are urging residents to secure all valuables and lock their vehicles.

Anyone with relevant about the recent break-ins is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 719-4412.