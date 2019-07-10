Video shows attempted armed robbery, fight at Summerville tobacco shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the suspect – or suspects – responsible for an attempted robbery that happened over the weekend.

News 2’s Berkeley County reporter Raymond Owens talked with the man who ended up in a fight, while trying to protect his family and business.

It was a scary Saturday night when a man walked into Summerville Beer and Tobacco Outlet carrying a knife and demanding money.

Fortunately, everything was caught on several security cameras in the business.

MD Ripon Mia and his wife were at their business at close to 7:00 p.m. Saturday night when a man walked down the sidewalk in front of their business and into the store. Mia and his wife were talking to another customer as the man started to walk back behind the cashier desk area.

Mia asked the man if he needed something and the man pulled out a knife and demanded money.

A fight then began, with Mia grabbing the man’s hand that held the knife. The suspect cut Mia and punched him in the eye.

But look at the middle of this camera view… on the floor just below the men during the fight, Mia’s 6-year-old son had been sleeping on a bed mat on the floor. He wakes up and sits up as the men begin to fall over, knocking down some nearby Merchandise.

The man then jumped up and ran out of the back of the store. He jumped into a white van that may have had a driver waiting, because it immediately drove off toward College Park Road. It all took only about a minute and 10 seconds.

“I was just scared here because as long as my son is here, I was just trying to save him didn’t want any harm to him,” said Mia.

If you have any idea who that suspect might be you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.