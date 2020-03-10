Video: Suspect attacks corrections officer

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Security cameras captured the moment a suspect attacked an officer at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Cia Chase was involved in an accident on Saturday night. When a witness pulled up to ask if everyone was alright, Chase reportedly got in the witness’ car and tried to steal it with three kids inside. Luckily, the car got stuck in the mud and Chase was unable to get away with the vehicle.

The report states that Chase then ran from the scene. One of her children was reportedly with her.

After fleeing the scene of the first event, Chase broke into a nearby business and tried to steal another vehicle. Deputies were able to surround the vehicle and take Chase into custody.

Once in custody, Chase assaulted an officer inside the jail. Few details have been provided about the assault.

The BCSO website lists the following charges: