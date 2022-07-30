PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends will conduct a search on Sunday for Ruth Jenkins, who was last seen July 16.

Volunteers and family members of Jenkins will meet at J.K. Gourdin Elementary Sunday morning to conduct a water search for Jenkins.

Stand As One SC is organizing the search party.

The search is open to the public. ATVs, boats, and drones are requested to aid in the search.

Volunteer check-in and team assignment begin at 9 a.m. The search will start at 10 a.m.

Ruth Jenkins (photo via Stand As One SC)

Ruth Jenkins (photo via BCSO)

According to Berkley County Sheriff’s Office, the former educator was last seen walking along Highway 45 near St. Stephen on July 16 at around 2 p.m.

Jenkins is described as 5’04” and 125 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she has dementia and is known to wander. Jenkins is a longtime resident of the Pineville Community. She suffers from cognitive impairment and requires medication.

Crews met on July 25 to search the Lake Moultrie are but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at (843) 719-4412.