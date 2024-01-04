ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – Improvement projects are underway in the Town of St. Stephen, including changes to the ballfield.

A new concession stand at Palmetto Park was built by volunteers from a local builder on Wednesday.

“St. Stephen is a growing and thriving community. We’re seeing our burst in growth right now, and we’re working hard to re-create a recreation program, and this is a big step towards doing that,” said St. Stephen Mayor John Rivers.

Back in 2019, we told you about how the ballfield had been sitting empty for nearly 10 years. Water damage destroyed the building at the park.

Home Builder DR Horton donated supplies, and yesterday home builder Hunter Quinn donated the labor to build most of the two-story concession stand and press box in basically one day.

“The opportunity to build a facility like the one behind me is just a great opportunity,” said Chad Murdock, Charleston Sales Manager, Hunter Quinn Homes. “We have the materials already donated so all we had to do is get some more people together.”

Hunter Quinn is also in the process of building four new homes in St. Stephen.

“Excited to be able to build homes in the community and offer more residents and opportunity to own their own home,” he said.

“I’m just a lowly, old cop here in St. Stephen. I was given the opportunity to operate in a recreation get the youth back out on the Fields plane. Been able to mentor some of the youth,” said Justin Ravenell, who grew up in St. Stephen.”

Justin Ravenell played football for Timberland, before entering the United States Army. He came back home to work for the sheriff’s office at the detention center. He now serves as a St. Stephen Police Officer, a coach, as well as the assistant recreation director for the town.

“You know, I’d much rather be here doing the community policing with the kids and teaching them the right way, giving them tools of life to succeed versus having to deal with them on the opposite side,” he said.

Santee Cooper, Albany International and others have helped to get the park back open.

If the town had to pay for this concession stand and press box, that could have run $20-$25,000.

“Right now we’re doing basketball registration we’re getting ready to start basketball. We really enjoy having the kids come out, smiling and having a safe place to play.”

Officials say they’re hoping to have the concession stand press box completed by the first of March.