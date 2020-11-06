Voters in Goose Creek are ready to know the results of the presidential election

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Many have spent the past four days glued to their phones, laptops, or televisions waiting to learn the results of the Presidential race.

There was a common theme at Sapphire’s in Goose Creek among those waiting to see who the next President of the United States will be.

“I think the American people are starting to lose confidence in our election system technology that we have; we all feel like it should be a little bit more smooth as far as reporting the election results,” said Chad Weirick.

“No, this ain’t the 1800s. Today, with all the modern machinery, they should know two hours after the polls close who did what. Now, what is it, four days and I still don’t know,” said RD Moore.

Joseph Rahan is also ready for the results. “I feel like, as advances as the world is now, it shouldn’t be this hard to count votes.”

Meanwhile, down the street at Donut Connection, owner Chris Scism says he expected a wait.

“For me, you know, I was pretty much expecting to wait a week to find out who the next president would be,” he said.

Still, he believes other races have more direct impact.

“My personal opinion, I think it matters less who’s president than what we each do you in our communities. The local leaders we elect. So, for me, that’s where the real impact can happen.”

At Philly’s Cheesesteaks next door, Don Walton said whoever wins will need everyone’s support.

“I think that we need to get on with the show and quit delaying recounts in various states because I think it’s very obvious who won, and like to see that person go ahead and start preparing for the four years coming up.”

But no matter who is declared the winner, “I just hope the Lord will bless whoever is the leader for our nation.”