GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Several area high school students will soon begin their careers working for a local manufacturer that builds ships for the Navy.

W International in Goose Creek established a welding training program to help close the gap between its need for skilled workers and the lack of applicants.

Nearly 30 people, mostly high school seniors, received instant offers for full-time jobs with benefits after completing a welding assessment program during a job signing ceremony on Saturday.

“It’s just a great opportunity to be able to come out and do it. There’s definitely no regrets here. I can step into it at 18 years old and be able to retire from it one day, so it’s a good job to start at,” said Goose Creek High School senior Jacob Haldeman.

“W International performs the prideful work of supporting National Defense & NASA in our own backyard. We are thrilled as an organization to be able to provide such an opportunity and can’t wait to see these ladies and gentlemen excel at their craft,” the company said.

The company said they still need more than 100 applicants for upcoming welding courses. Click here to find out more.