W International looking to hire hundreds of workers; how you can apply

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A company in Berkeley County is looking to hire hundreds of workers.

W International, a defense contractor, is set to hire about 200 people at their Bushy Park location between now and June.

“We primarily support US Navy and Navy shipbuilding,” said Matt Hines, Chief Business Officer for W International.

The company handles major welding projects for things like nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers.

Since moving to Berkeley County in December of 2018, they grew from zero to 330 employees. But it’s time for more growth.

“Based on some recent awards we’ve received, we have to add 150 welders and 200 total employees between now and June 2022,” said Hines.

That creates opportunities for people like Demar Wigfall. Friday was his first day of training.

“I mean, to be honest, it’s a great opportunity. One that I wouldn’t let pass,” he said.

W International built its new training center with 20 welding bays to start on-site training. Even if you have no experience at all, they will pay you $12/hour to learn.

“I never knew anything about welding. So, I’m eager to do it. It’s not sports. It’s totally different.”

A full-time job at $18 per hour is a possibility at the end of your eight weeks of training.

I asked Demar about what this means for his future: “Home. Something I can actually say I’m comfortable at. There’s no dead end. every day I can come in and look forward to something new, growth.”

Knowing that he will be working on military aircraft carriers and submarines is exciting.

“I think that’s the most exciting part. Knowing that these guys go out there and fight for our country and risk their lives and we’ve got a part in protecting them and making sure they’re fully equipped to do that. That right there makes me feel very important.”

Those interested in applying can find an application online by clicking here.