LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Caromi Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 40 block of University Drive.

Crews on scene discovered a single-story building “30% involved with extension into the attic space.”

Within 3 minutes of arrival, crews were able to extinguish the fire. They used around 200 gallons of water.

The cause of the fire, and whether anyone was home at the time, are unknown.