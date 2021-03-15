Watch: Forest fire burning in Cordesville

CORDESVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are on scene of a Monday night forest fire along Highway 402 in Cordesville.

Cordesville Rural Fire Department Chief Chris Ayers says that a call for a brush fire came in around 6:00 p.m.

Crews arrived shortly after to find a large fire. It has since been contained to roughly 500 acres.

The Cordesville Rural Fire Department, Macedonia Fire Department, Santee Circle Fire Department, Bonneau Fire Department, US Forestry Department, and South Carolina Forestry Department all responded.

No injuries have been reported.

News 2 is on scene working to get more information.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.