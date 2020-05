JAMESTOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime Jamestown Rural Fire Department Chief Daivd Shuler was honored with a parade on Friday, after returning home from the hospital.

Chief Shuler came home under hospice care, as he suffers from a serious medical issue. He received a firetruck escort, and a parade of first responders and community members. Chief Shuler served as a firefighter for over 50 years.