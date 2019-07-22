Weekend fire destroys former electric building in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A building in Moncks Corner has been completely torn down after a fire burned through much of the structure over the weekend.

The fire happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the old Watts Electric building off Highway 52. Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crews went inside the building and quickly realized the fire was out of control.

The inside of the building was under remodeling. We’re told sparks flew as nails were being cut – which investigators believe sparked the fire.

The massive fire, coupled with more than 100 degrees of heat index, took its toll on firefighters.

“We started early with rehab, sending them over to the medic unit letting them get water and letting them check their vitals, make sure they’re OK before they could go back and continue to work,” explained Chief Robert Gass with the Moncks Corner Fire Department. “We did have two firefighters with heat-related injuries that were transported.”

Berkeley County roads and bridges came back once the fire was out and collapsed the rest of the building, to make sure it did not fall on someone later.

Chief Gass said both of those firefighters are expected to be okay.