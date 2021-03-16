CORDESVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are investigating what caused two wildfires in the Cordesville community Monday night.

More than 100 acres of land was burned in the Francis Marion National Forest.

“We were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. last night for a fire,” said Deputy Chief Perry Pickering with the Cordesville Fire Department. “First arriving units found two separate fires off Highway 402 in Cordesville.”

The fires were mainly along forest service road 130.

“We determined that there were several fires burning at one time, and we called in additional resources to handle those fires,” said deputy chief Pickering.

The Forest Service and multiple other fire agencies joined the fight.

“We also had Cordesville Fire Department, Santee Circle Fire Department, Macedonia Fire Department and Bonneau Fire Department out here as well,” he said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Moncks Corner Police Department assisted with shutting down Highway 402 for about an hour and a half.

Fortunately, no people or structures were harmed, even though the fires did threaten some nearby structures.

“We had US Forestry plows brought in and they made plow lines around structures we thought were threatened,” Pickering explained.

Both sides of the roadway were burned along about a mile and a half of road.

“Between Cordesville Fire Department, South Carolina Fires Service and U.S. Forest Service, we’re investigating to find out exactly what happened. We’re not ready to release any details on that right now. We’ll release it once we find out more.”

Crews continue to monitor nearby wooded areas, but they say the fire is 100% contained.