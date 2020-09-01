What is the fate of Boggy Head Rifle Range in the Francis Marion National Forest?

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Forest Service is working to decide the fate of a popular rifle range in the Francis Marion National Forest.

Forest officials say something must change when it comes to safety at the Boggy Head Rifle Range.

“I got here in July and one of the things I heard about was that there were some issues that we needed to address,” said Jeremiah Zamora, District Ranger, Francis Marion District.

He went on to say, “We had someone who was struck by a ricochet in the neck, and they had to have a piece of bullet removed from their neck.”

People who visit the range are supposed to take whatever they bring with them when they leave, but many people are leaving their trash, almost treating it like a dump.

“We did an environmental assessment as an agency and it came back that the area has a high concentration of lead and other heavy metals in the area; that’s affecting the soils and the water and the sedimentation in the area,” said Zamora.

Zamora is asking for the public’s help. He plans to wait about a month to hear suggestions or ideas before moving forward.

“If you’re in the Charleston area, I prefer shooting at this one because there are limitations on how fast you can shoot, and you can stand and shoot- so it’s better for practicing for various competitions,” said Benjamin Shumate, who uses the Boggy Head Rifle Range.

He says he understands something needs to change there.

“Me and my dad have been shooting here for a while,” he said. “I’ve always hated how much plastic and cardboard people leave behind. You’re supposed to take out everything you bring in with you, but they just don’t do that.”

“Everything is on the table whether we’re looking for partners or possibly even shutting the area down,” said Zamora.

If you have ideas regarding the rifle range and how they might be able to keep it open, you can contact Ranger Zamora at 843-494-2452.