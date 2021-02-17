What to do if you’re behind on your electric bill

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Your electric bill may be a little higher this month thanks to recent cold temperatures. But if you’re strapped for cash, what are your options for paying the bill?

Officials with Berkeley Electric Cooperative say one of the most important things you should do if you find yourself behind in paying bills is to get in touch with them before your electricity is shut off.

“About half of your annual energy costs is heating and cooling your home,” said Libby Roerig, communications manager for Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

And with the temperature dropping during the cold winter months, you’re probably using that heater a little more than usual.

“During the wintertime, it’s been cold these last couple of months. I know I’m a Berkeley Electric member and my bill is a lot higher than it normally is.”

Many people are struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. So, what can you do if you’re getting behind on your electric bill?

“We do urge our members to call us and talk to us. Our member service representatives care about you and we want to provide the best service possible,” said Roerig.

While utility disconnections were paused several months ago, things are back to normal as far as that’s concerned. So, you can be disconnected these days for non-payment. But you should reach out before your disconnection date.

“Call us immediately when you see your bill or if you’re having trouble paying your bill; we can help connect you to resources to help pay it. 211 Trident United Way is a wonderful resource. Our member services people will work with you, but we have to have you call us before you’ve been disconnected. Once you’re disconnected that limits your options.”

Berkeley Electric will have an energy assessment done on your home at no cost.

They can sometimes find ways for you to save on your electric bill. They say your thermostat temperature can also help keep your bills lower.

“We do recommend the members in the wintertime set their thermostat to 68° and in the summertime 78,’ said Roerig.