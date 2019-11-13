What’s next for the Clements Ferry Road Widening Project?

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – New details have been released regarding the Clements Ferry Road Widening Project and what you can expect in the next phase which will begin in a few months.

“I think it will be Great. I mean the traffic is getting worse and worse every day. I think it will definitely help,” said Tony Pu who regularly drives along Clements Ferry.

Phase one widened Clements Ferry from I-526 to Jack Primus Road.

“I come out through here in the mornings like 6:30, 7 o’clock, and it was just rough. Now from here right on out its just smooth sailing,” said motorist Gregory Young.

Phase two will continue that widening from Jack Primus to Highway 41.

The $64.3 million phase two will be paid with $20 million in federal money. The other $44.3 million will come from your transportation sale tax dollars.

The 4.5-mile project is expected to have bids in during the first quarter of 2020.

“It’s a good thing. I think it’ll work out nice. We’ve a lot of growth coming in because they did that, but traffic flows a lot easier and a lot better from 526 to Highway 41- it’ll be a smooth ride every day.”

The project is expected to move quicker than phase one.