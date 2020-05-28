Where is Ash? Hanahan’s beloved fire dog is missing

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet Helpers and a fire station in Hanahan are offering a $2,000 reward for the return of their beloved fire dog.

Hanahan Fire Station #1, which is located on Campbell Street near Hanahan City Hall, is hoping you can help them locate their missing fire dog named Ash.

The 8-month-old blue Pitbull was last seen around 11:00 p.m. at the station and is believed to have snuck out the back door.

“Ash has an amazing home at the firehouse and in return, he brings comfort and stress relief for the first responders who put their lives on the line daily,” said Pet Helpers Executive Director Melissa Susko. “After I heard how much Ash meant to the firefighters and crew at the station, I offered our assistance any way possible to help bring Ash home where he belongs.”

Pet Helpers first offered a $1,000 reward. It was matched by Battalion Chief Lee Bailey, bringing the reward total to $2,000 for the dog’s safe return.

Ash weights between 50 and 60 pounds.

“Ash is a really friendly dog. He likes to wrestle with his fellow firefighters, and loves cuddling even more,” said Captain Tim Gross. “Saying that we miss him is an understatement. The firehouse just doesn’t feel the same without him.”

According to Pet Helpers, Ash came under the station’s care when one of the crew rescued him as a puppy from a nearby swamp. He’s been a beloved part of the fire department family ever since.

Anyone with information or sightings is asked to ​please call the Hanahan Fire Station #1 at 843-926-2830.