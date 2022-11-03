GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s mayor is being challenged for his seat in the November 8 general election. Mike Delaney hopes to unseat incumbent Greg Habib.

Delaney is a retired Navy commander and said he is running for mayor because he simply does not like how the city is growing.

“I’d like to take the director of Goose Creek and make it as suburban as we are today as opposed to urban as it’s being pushed,” he said.

He’s also concerned about crime. “When I look at the statistics from the October Goose Creek council meeting, I see that there’s a 13% increase in the rate of crime,” he said.

But incumbent Mayor Greg Habib said criminal activity is down 15% across the board in Goose Creek, based on FBI uniform statistics. He said they do have more proactive policing, which means they have more officers searching for and finding criminals.

Another concern from Delaney is traffic.

“We’re a bedroom community,” Delaney said. “There’s a lot of traffic coming through here- both Moncks Corner and North Charleston. That’s something we have to address.”

Mayor Habib said he has done a lot during his four years in office. “We ran on the need for economic growth so that we could pay for those things that do provide the high level of service for citizens,” he said.

And he said that is exactly what he has done.

“We have added 18 restaurants in the city of Goose Creek, over 50 businesses in the city since I’ve become mayor. Our budget has increased to meet the growing needs of our city,” he explained.

Habib said they have also increased public safety.

“In the last four years, we’ve added 12 sworn police officers to our police department. Including next year, that number will be 15 with a battalion chief; fire department, we’ve added a full-time training officer in our fire department.”

He wants that work to continue.

“Another four years, we need to keep doing what we’re doing so that we can continue to provide the highest level of service to our citizens, and we can make it the safest community that it can be,” he said.

Statewide early voting is taking place through November 5th. Election day will take place on November 8th. News 2 will provide real-time election results on our website, counton2.com, beginning Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.