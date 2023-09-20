BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspicious vehicle at the William Dennis Boat Landing led to the recovery of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun on Tuesday.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Mark Braddy Dean (46) was arrested on the charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine 28-100 grams, Unlawful Carry of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

BCSO says a deputy observed a driver sleeping behind the wheel with vehicle doors open during a routine patrol at the William Dennis Boat Landing.

The deputy made contact with the man, identified as Mark Braddy Dean, and noticed a firearm in the driver’s side door panel.

Dean consented to a vehicle search where BCSO recovered a stolen gun out of Dillon County and a plastic bag containing a crystal rock-like substance in the cup holder. This substance field-tested presumptive for methamphetamine.

Dean is being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.