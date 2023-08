GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday after a car flipped on US 52 in Goose Creek during what was likely a weak tornado.

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department said an SUV was traveling on US 52 when a gust of wind lifted the car and flipped it onto another vehicle.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in front of Infinger Furniture near Camelot Drive.

Police say there were two people inside the car and suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Berkeley County’s Emergency Manager and the National Weather Service said the car was hit by a brief, weak tornado. No other damage was reported.

The incident happened as rain bands from Hurricane Idalia moved across the Lowcountry on Wednesday. The storm is expected to continue lashing the area through early Thursday morning.