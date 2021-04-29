Winning lottery scratch-off worth $300K sold at Goose Creek hardware store

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery scratch-off ticket worth $300,000 was sold at a hardware store in Goose Creek.

A spokesperson with the South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner stopped by Duncan Ace Hardware on Red Bank Road for help with a repair and decided to purchase a lottery ticket in the process.

She scratched the ticket at home and was shocked by the result. “I won,” she screamed. “I won!”

The winner is still deciding what her next project will be.

Duncan Ace Hardware in Goose Creek received a commission of $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.