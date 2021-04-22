Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200K sold in Berkeley County

SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – Check your tickets! A winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Berkeley County.

Leaders with the South Carolina Education Lottery say the ticket was sold at Palmetto Food on B. Byrnes Drive in Saint Stephen.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, April 21st are: 4 – 8 – 21 – 30 – 34 Power-Up: 2

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. However, because the player “powered-up” for an additional $1.00, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

More than 5,700 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Wednesday’s drawing. More than 4,200 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.