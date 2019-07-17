Witnesses testify as the Jerald Howard murder trial continues

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A number of witnesses testified for the prosecution Wednesday in the murder trial of Jerald Howard.

Howard is charged with murdering his girlfriend and the mother of his twin daughters, Nicole Goodlet back in 2014.

Investigators, including an FBI cell phone expert, testified in court Wednesday.

The expert said Nicole’s cell phone and Jerald Howard’s cell phone used the same cell phone towers as they moved down a main highway after Goodlett was reported missing.

Then a woman named Amanda testified, saying she knew Nicole for many years. She said a man who said he was “Leo” called her from Nicole’s phone. She met with him for about an hour one night and when she later learned Nicole was missing on March 14, she called the sheriff’s office.

She even circled Howard in a six-man lineup as the man who told her he was Leo.

The hunter who discovered Nicole’s skull in the woods behind Cainhoy Elementary talked about finding that skull about 60 to 70 yards in the woods.

The trial continues Thursday when the defense is hoping to present their case in court.