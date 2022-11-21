MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate after a woman, later identified as Tamara Glover, was shot and killed in Goose Creek on Friday.

Glover died at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The victim will undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Both the coroner’s office and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.