GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A 57-year-old woman was struck and killed Wednesday evening on US Highway 52 in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Vickie Tyson was attempting to cross US 52 near Red Bank Road when she was struck by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m.

Goose Creek EMS and Fire responded to the incident.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and Goose Creek Police Department are investigating.