BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly assaulting an afterschool daycare worker.

A school resource officer at Devon Forest Elementary School received a call from an afterschool employee regarding two people fighting in the school, according to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told the school resource officer that the suspect, identified as Jennifer Harrison, came into the building, and pushed her down while trying to take her children and leave. However, the employee warned Harrison that the kids could not leave the school until a photo ID was provided.

The victim suffered a laceration to her neck and was seen at a local urgent care facility designated by the Berkeley County School District.

Harrison was located while walking down the school’s main hallway and was escorted into a classroom so that law enforcement could gather further information about the alleged assault.

According to the report, Harrison told the SRO that the victim was not “trying to give her her kids,” so she attempted to grab them and leave despite the victim informing the woman that she could not take the kids.

After being detained, the SRO was attempting to place handcuffs on Harrison when officials say she “snatched away” with her left hand and began yelling about why she was being detained.

Surveillance video from the school shows Harrison walk into the building and push the victim down.

Harrison was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and interfering with a lawful arrest. The three juveniles were taken into emergency protective custody and released into the custody of the Department of Social Services.