BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a juvenile in the Cane Bay community.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to Cane Bay Boulevard around 8:00 a.m. Friday after a verbal altercation turned into a fight between the woman and a student.

Samantha Bigelow was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in the second degree.

“Preliminary investigations revealed Bigelow and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation. Bigelow then escalated the altercation by assaulting the victim multiple times,” said officials with the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Duane Lewis told News 2 the woman and others were riding in a golf cart along a pathway and said the students were also walking on the path when the altercation ensued.

It’s believed that the fight broke out because the juveniles would not move out of the way of the golf cart.

News 2 has received and reviewed video of the fight.

Bigelow was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center to await a bond hearing. An investigation is ongoing.