Woman arrested after deputy discovers drugs during traffic stop in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a woman after finding drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop on North Main Street in Summerville.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when they observed a vehicle failing to stay in its lane and was operating with defective equipment and a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver, who was identified as Lacy Belville, acted nervous when the deputy approached. Authorities say she was fumbling with her beltline and the deputy saw a clear, plastic bag near her hands.

Belville was detained and a search of the vehicle revealed a clear, plastic bag which held several smaller plastic bags with approximately 1.4 gross grams of a crystal-like substance which field-tested positive for Methamphetamine, approximately 2.6 gross grams of a white, powdery substance which field-tested positive for Cocaine and approximately 2.3 gross grams of a tan, powder substance which field-tested positive for Heroin.

The deputy also located a scale, glass pipe and just over $3,000 inside Belville’s purse.

Photo: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Belville was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

She is also facing a probation violation charge.

Deputies say Belville has been booked into the Hill Finklea Detention Center four times since 2015 and has faced several other charges with other law enforcement agencies.