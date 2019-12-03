Woman arrested for running a prostitution business out of her Moncks Corner spa

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been charged with conducting a prostitution operation out of a spa in Moncks Corner.

In November of last year, records from the State Law Enforcement Division revealed that the Moncks Corner Police Department advised SLED agents they had received complaints about the Wenxin Day Spa and Massage Business for providing sexual services to its customers.

SLED opened an investigation into the business which included surveillance, an undercover buy operation, and a search of the business.

Later, in December of 2018, investigators conducted a trash pull at the business and located evidence of a sexual nature including used tissues with bodily fluids.

“These items located together at the business indicated illicit activity that otherwise would not be located in the trash of a legitimate massage business,” SLED said in its report.

In January 2019, the business attempted to change its name by a new owner, but the defendant maintained control of the business’ financial account and maintained control of the shop.

That name was changed to ‘Pearl Spa.’

A search was conducted on the new owner which revealed she had not obtained a state-issued license.

An undercover operation in August 2019 was recorded using a surveillance device brought into the business by an agent who negotiated a sexual act with the message employee; that employee told the undercover agent that he should return in 30 minutes because she needed to finish another customer first, the report stated.

A website used by sex buyers to post reviews about sexual services provided at massage parlors revealed new customers were leaving reviews in June, August and September of this year, all indicating that they received illicit sexual services during their massages.

Authorities interviews the business owner in November where she claimed ownership of the spa up until three days before the search was conducted. She claimed she sold the business, but no reports of the business sale transaction have been reported to the state of South Carolina, Berkeley County or Moncks Corner.

Hong Song Wang, 49, was arrested and charged prostitution – a first offence. She was transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.