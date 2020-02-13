Woman arrested for stealing nearly $40K in jewelry from Cane Bay home

CANE BAY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is in custody after deputies in Berkeley County say she stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry from a home she was supposed to be cleaning.

“In Del Webb, we had some freelance housekeepers and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a resident there, February 10, they were missing about $40,000 in jewelry from the residence,” said Capt. Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Christina Chinners

Three rings were stolen, one is valued at nearly $29,000.

An investigation revealed that Christina Chinners, 39, had been employed at that residence and was cleaning their house and cleaned up some of their jewelry as well.

The victim says the last time she saw her rings was on December 31st. The house has been cleaned multiple times since then.

“She took those items to a pawn shop and many of those items have been recovered,” Capt. Crumley. “If you recognize Christina Chinners as having been employed to clean your house, please check your personal belongings, especially your jewelry.”

Investigators say make sure you use a reputable company to clean your home.

“She was not licensed or bonded to be in other people’s homes,” he said.

And take photographs of your valuables, just in case they go missing.