MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was taken to a local hospital after being attacked by a pit bull in Berkeley County on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to Jasmine Drive in the Santee Circle community of Berkeley County after receiving calls about the attack.

The woman, 77, was escorted to Trident Hospital by several Berkeley County deputies.

Officials tell News 2 the attack was “serious.”

News 2 learned the victim was working in a garden on her neighbor’s property when she walked over to speak with a neighbor. The dog was on a leash, and the owner warned the woman not to get too close because the dog was skittish.

At that time, the woman swatted at a fly which spooked the dog. The dog got out of its harness, ran after the woman, and attacked her.

A neighbor saw what was happening and got out a gun. The dog’s owner told a neighbor to shoot the dog and the dog was killed.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.