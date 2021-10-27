VIDEO: Woman charged with assaulting juveniles in Berkeley County neighborhood

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested this week for allegedly assaulting and making threats towards juveniles in a Ladson neighborhood. The incident was captured on a doorbell camera.

Berkeley County deputies met with the grandmother of one victim who said her grandson had been assaulted by the suspect on Furman Lane in the Ladson area.

Deputies said video, provided to law enforcement by a homeowner, clearly showed the suspect, Roberta Cline, making physical contact with two juveniles on October 25th.

“The first juvenile she physically contacted did not sustain an injury from the incident,” deputies stated in their report. “The juvenile did state that Cline told him he looked like a girl and then she proceeded to grab his chest area.”

The video then shows Cline go after the victim and grab what appears to be a bag, then both victim’s arms. The juvenile had a fresh cut on his right wrist and said it was caused by Cline grabbing his arms.

Video also showed Cline reaching toward the victim’s pants and attempting the pull them down. The juvenile told deputies that she told him “I’m going to pull your pants down.”

He said she also threatened to shoot him and his friends and run them over with her car.

When deputies asked what caused Cline to assault them, the victim said the woman had seen him and his friend jump up and touch a road sign on their way from school.

The woman was given an opportunity to return to the scene and present her side of the story, she did not. A warrant was issued for assault and battery, 3rd degree, for causing physical injury to the child’s arm and making threats towards him.

The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition is following up on the investigation and demanding higher charges.