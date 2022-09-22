BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Moncks Corner.

Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to an apartment off Bonnoitt Street in response to a fire alarm around 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire – but they discovered the body of a woman during the investigation.

Fire fighters called in the Moncks Corner Police Department and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office after finding the woman’s body.

Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham told News 2 he believes the death is suspicious. Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called to assist.

