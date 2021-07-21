Woman found dead on Brighton Park Blvd. had been shot multiple times, deputies say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a woman who was found dead next to a vehicle along Brighton Park Boulevard Tuesday morning had been shot multiple times.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say 20 deputies responded to the scene just around 5:12 a.m. after someone discovered a woman near the edge of the road.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” the department said Wednesday amid their investigation.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Marie De La Cruz Chavarria.

Chavarria died at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area Tuesday morning is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4505 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.