BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a body that was found last Friday in Ladson.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said on Monday that 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla had an active warrant for murder in relation to the case.

Deputies responded to an area off Highway 78 in Ladson on Friday night after a body was found buried in an area behind 119 College Park Road. They announced at the time there was a woman suspect, but no arrest had been made.

The sheriff’s office later announced they were searching for Bonilla in connection to the victim’s death.

Bonilla is known to frequent the Ladson area. She is described as 5’7” and 140 lbs. with dark-colored hair and blue eyes.

If anyone knows where Bonilla may be, they are asked to contact Berkeley County dispatch at 843-719-4505.