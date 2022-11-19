SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Cane Bay Library will host Operation E.L.F. and offer a Letters to Santa mailbox in December.

Berkeley County Library System’s Cane Bay Library invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with Operation E.L.F. and Letters to Santa.

Operation E.L.F.

BCLS has partnered with Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center to host Operation E.L.F. 2022. The Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center provides families in Dorchester and Berkeley Counties with a safe place where children can receive support, crisis intervention, and medical referrals.

E.L.F. is an acronym for Enhancing the Lives of Families in our community.

The library invites the community to pick up a low-income child’s wish list tag and bring unwrapped items to the Cane Bay Library by December 6.

Letters to Santa

Santa’s mailbox will be open at the Cane Bay Library from November 28 to December 19.

BCLS will provide wish list letter templates on-site. Each child that completes a wish list will receive a commemorative holiday button.

Participants are encouraged to leave a self-addressed, stamped envelope with their letter to receive a letter from Santa in the mail.